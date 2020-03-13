Man arrested for trying to spread 'coronavirus' in the subway! (Graphic)

A European man was arrested earlier this week and charged with allegedly trying to spread the deadly coronavirus in a public subway car.

MTO News has confirmed that the incident occurred in the European country of Belgium.

Authorities arrested a man seen on video taking off a protective antiviral face mask, licking his fingers and then cleaning them on a subway pole.

The video of the incident quickly went viral.

