Man arrested for trying to spread 'coronavirus' in the subway! (Graphic)

A European man was arrested earlier this week and charged with allegedly trying to spread the deadly coronavirus in a public subway car.

MTO News has confirmed that the incident occurred in the European country of Belgium.

Authorities arrested a man seen on video taking off a protective antiviral face mask, licking his fingers and then cleaning them on a subway pole.

The video of the incident quickly went viral.

Local authorities say the man was "intoxicated,quot;. They further added that, as a result of the man's actions, the train was withdrawn from service and disinfected.

Authorities did not release details on whether or not the man was infected with the coronavirus. Under local law, they are not allowed to release medical details about people accused of crimes.

As of this morning, Belgium had more than 556 coronavirus cases.

Here is the video that has people in their arms: