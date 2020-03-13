Madison Prewett's sister calls her role model in the midst of Peter Weber Split

Madison and Peter announced the breakup via Instagram on Thursday.

"I want to start by recognizing the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of meeting this season," wrote the pilot on the social network. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will take with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You are the epitome of a woman who takes grace with herself, supports what she believes in and loves everything. That love is something that I feel so grateful to have felt and that I will always carry a piece of that with me in the future. "

Then he revealed that the two "have mutually decided not to continue our relationship anymore."

"Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us," he continued. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

He also greeted Hannah Ann Sluss.

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago," added Peter. "You are such a strong and confident woman, and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept all responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish you well."

In the end, he thanked his loved ones and Bachelor Nation for their support.

"This has been an emotional experience and I am very grateful for the extent of the support I have received from friends, family, and the Baccalaureate Nation in the past few days," he concluded. "Thank you all! This is just … another chapter in my story. One that I will never forget and one that I will always appreciate."