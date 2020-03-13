Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez have game night after Peter Weber Split

Madison Prewettrelationship with Peter Weber It may be over, but it seems his friendship with Selena Gomez It is only beginning.
On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram Stories video of herself buying games with the 23-year-old contestant.
"We are stocking up on games," said the "Rare,quot; star. "Madi, what game do you want?"
"Honestly, anything," she replied. "Everything looks great."
Then they returned home to try their new purchases with friends. Liz Golden, Connar Franklin Y Aaron Carpenter. Prewett and Golden won one of the games and proudly wrote the word "winner,quot; on a card. The reality star also insisted on drawing a rose.
"I have to draw a good rose," he said.
So how did this friendship begin? Although it is not completely clear, Gómez had shown his fandom for Prewett throughout this last season.
"Madi, I love you," he said in a recent Instagram Stories video.
Game night took place just when fans found out that Prewett and Weber are officially over.
The pilot announced the news through Instagram.
"I want to start by recognizing the amazing group of women I had the privilege to meet this season," began the season 24 star. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you. for her patience and unconditional love. You are the epitome of a woman who takes grace with her, supports what she believes and loves with all her heart. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and that I will always carry a piece of it with me in the future. "
He then shared that he and Prewett "have mutually decided not to continue our relationship anymore."
"Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for the two of us," he continued. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."
Weber also saluted Hannah Ann Sluss.
"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple of nights ago," she added. "You are such a strong and confident woman, and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept all responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and I wish you well."
In addition, he thanked Bachelor Nation for the support.
"This has been an emotional experience and I am very grateful for the extent of the support I have received from friends, family, and the Baccalaureate Nation in the past few days," he concluded. "Thank you all! This is just … another chapter in my story. One that I will never forget and one that I will always appreciate."
After Weber announced the news, his mother, Barb Weber, posted a video of herself singing John Denver"Leaving on a jet plane."
Fans watched the drama unfolding between Weber, Prewett, Sluss and their mother during the finale. In case you missed it, here is what happened: Prewett left the show and Weber proposed to Sluss. However, he later gave up on the Tennessee model after admitting he couldn't give it his whole heart. Sluss criticized Weber for taking away his first engagement and then confronted him in After the end pink. She said he "downplayed,quot; his feelings for Prewett and wanted to communicate with the former Bachelorette party Hannah brown to find "closure,quot;.
"If you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man," he said.
Prewett was also on After the final rose, where Weber professed his love for her. However, his mother didn't seem very happy about the meeting and had a tense moment with Prewett. In the end, he said his son would have to "not succeed."
It seems that his journeys to find love are not yet over.