Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez have game night after Peter Weber Split

Madison Prewettrelationship with Peter Weber It may be over, but it seems his friendship with Selena Gomez It is only beginning.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram Stories video of herself buying games with the 23-year-old contestant.

"We are stocking up on games," said the "Rare,quot; star. "Madi, what game do you want?"

"Honestly, anything," she replied. "Everything looks great."

Then they returned home to try their new purchases with friends. Liz Golden, Connar Franklin Y Aaron Carpenter. Prewett and Golden won one of the games and proudly wrote the word "winner,quot; on a card. The reality star also insisted on drawing a rose.

"I have to draw a good rose," he said.

So how did this friendship begin? Although it is not completely clear, Gómez had shown his fandom for Prewett throughout this last season.

"Madi, I love you," he said in a recent Instagram Stories video.