Luke Hemsworth moves his family back to Australia for fear of school shootings

Chris and Liam Hemsworth's older brother, who is the father of three daughters, makes the confession during an interview with Fitzy and Wippa of Nova 96.9 in Australia.

Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha returned to Australia after a decade of living in Los Angeles, as they did not want their children to go to school in the United States.

The couple has been married for 13 years and shares three children: daughters Holly, 11, Ella, 10, and Harper Rose, eight.

Talking about Nova 96.9's "Fitzy & Wippa" in Australia on Thursday (March 12), the "Westworld"Star, 38, revealed that they moved home for fear of school shootings.

"We did not want the children to go to high school with machine guns and other things," he explained. "So yeah, it was time to go back!"

Luke added: "The difference in seeing them, how happy they are here, was really interesting."

The star is the older brother of his famous Hemsworth brothers – "Thor"actor Chris Hemsworth, 36 and "The Hunger Games"star Liam Hemsworth, 30 – and Luke previously spoke about rumors that he was the father of a son named Alexandre.

Speaking to People Now, he joked, "Apparently I have a son named Alexandre. He was born in Los Angeles and I haven't met the boy yet. I hope you're okay, buddy!"