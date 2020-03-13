Lowry test hours for coronavirus will be limited on Friday, number of tests limited to 150

The coronavirus test drive site has seen more than 650 Coloradans in the past two days, and Friday hours are limited.

Friday hours at the Lowry site will be limited from noon to 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

So far, the tests have given health officials "much-needed epidemiological intelligence that is critical to policy decisions," according to the statement.

