Lowry test hours for coronavirus will be limited on Friday, number of tests limited to 150

The coronavirus test drive site has seen more than 650 Coloradans in the past two days, and Friday hours are limited.

%MINIFYHTML0e677dc8419609ff0a7fa2bc409d630711% %MINIFYHTML0e677dc8419609ff0a7fa2bc409d630712%

Friday hours at the Lowry site will be limited from noon to 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

So far, the tests have given health officials "much-needed epidemiological intelligence that is critical to policy decisions," according to the statement.

Friday's limitation will help ensure the safety of the healthcare and laboratory personnel who have been working at the site. The reduced operating time will minimize waiting times for potentially ill people waiting in vehicles. On Thursday, some people waited up to four hours.

“Because Colorado now has private laboratory capacity for testing, CDPHE encourages anyone who is symptomatic or who believes that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their physician first for guidance, to obtain a medical order for the test and request information from private providers where the test can be done, "the statement said." Always call first before reporting to a health care center for testing. "

State health officials have determined that traffic patterns, on-site personnel, and laboratory testing capabilities can handle a maximum of 150 vehicles in the access queue. After the first 150 vehicles, people will be "encouraged to seek evidence from a private provider."

In addition, for the safety of laboratory workers, hours of operation will depend on the safe climate. Friday's forecast in Denver calls for a mix of rain and snow with a high temperature of 40 degrees.

Sign up for the biweekly newsletter to receive health news directly in your inbox.