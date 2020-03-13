Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Election for Fear of Coronaviruses | USA News

%MINIFYHTML213da1fb84e0628b912f82382e10aabc11% %MINIFYHTML213da1fb84e0628b912f82382e10aabc12%

Louisiana on Friday became the first state in the United States to postpone a scheduled presidential primary election due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Louisiana voters were due to vote April 4 in the Democratic and Republican primaries to select candidates for the November general election. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the vote will now take place on June 20.

A spokeswoman for the state's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, said state law allows such measures to be taken in the event of an emergency. He called the move extraordinary, but cautious.

"We are one of the few states that is supposed to have elections in early April, which we think could be the height of this in Louisiana," said spokeswoman Christina Stephens. "Our poll workers are mostly elderly, over the age of 70, and we think it is not safe for them to monitor the elections. We don't think we have enough poll workers … and we think we should discourage people from congregating that way."

As of Friday morning, Louisiana had tested 94 people with 33 "suspected,quot; positive results for the coronavirus.

Observers said other states can follow Louisiana's lead. Florida, Ohio, Arizona and Illinois are scheduled to hold primary elections next week on March 17, and Georgia is scheduled to hold their vote on March 24. Several other key states, including New York and Pennsylvania, have primaries at the end of April.

In a joint statement released Friday, the secretaries of state of the four states that voted on March 17 insisted that the vote will continue and that voters "can be sure that the vote is safe."

"Americans have participated in elections in difficult times in the past, and based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely cast their votes in these elections, and that otherwise poll workers could and should fulfill their patriotic duties on Tuesday, "the statement said.

The pandemic has already irrevocably altered the face of the 2020 presidential campaign, with protests and events in person, the so-called "retail,quot; policy, canceled by both Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has instructed all campaign employees across the country to work from home starting Saturday. The edict will remain in effect for at least two weeks, the campaign said.

In a memo to staff, campaign officials said the Biden campaign can continue to host smaller events unless the current orientation of public officials changes, but the fundraisers would become "virtual,quot; indefinitely.

The challenger Bernie Sanders campaign issued the same orders to its staff on Thursday. Future events would be evaluated for security on a case-by-case basis, the campaign said.

After initially hesitating, the president's campaign officials said they were canceling his trademark rallies, as well as all fundraising and other events, at least for the next week. Trump was scheduled to fly west on Thursday night for events in Nevada and Colorado, a trip that was canceled after his speech in the Oval Office to the nation Wednesday night about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump campaign also canceled a "Catholics for Trump,quot; coalition event, which Trump planned to attend, which had been scheduled for Milwaukee next week. Vice President Mike Pence also planned to halt all campaign activity for two weeks, a White House official said.