Los Angeles and San Diego schools to close 2 weeks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Schools in Los Angeles and San Diego will close Monday for the next two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the districts announced Friday.

Austin Beutner of the Los Angeles Unified School District and Cindy Martin of the San Diego Unified School District say they spoke on the phone early Friday.

In a joint statement, the two superintendents said California is now in a critical new phase in the fight to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is evidence that the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts should now be directed at preventing its spread," the statement said. "We believe that closing the state's two largest school districts will make an important contribution to this effort."

The closure, which takes effect on Monday, will affect more than 750,000 students. The two districts are the largest in California. The San Francisco Unified School District has already announced they would close Thursday.