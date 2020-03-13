Local Businesses Cut Staff As Sales Fall Due to Growing Coronavirus Concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Although social distancing has proven to be effective in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, companies in the area are feeling the effects as more people remain indoors and avoid public places.

Because of that, business owner Ramsey Krull had to collect waiting tables and serve bars at The New Deal restaurant in Burbank.

"It is a little difficult," he said. “We had to cut staff this week, which annoys us a lot. We don't like doing that. "

%MINIFYHTML56d9801809bb873e5fb75aff67028ae111% %MINIFYHTML56d9801809bb873e5fb75aff67028ae112%

Krull said he had to downsize because the restaurant is not seeing its usual crowds as more and more people continue to avoid public places. And, Krull said, he and his remaining staff are doing their best to keep themselves and their customers safe, including increasing sanitation efforts and keeping the door open so people don't have to touch the door handle. the door.

CORONAVIRUS CLOSURE: Disneyland to Close Parks, MLB Suspends Spring Training

He said he is trying to do everything possible to survive financially.

"We have to be prepared to have some overhead to keep our doors open if we have to close a little bit, and that's a little scary as a small business owner," Krull said. "Me and my family, on this, we don't have tons of financial backing."

The Small Business Administration said it was ready to provide low-interest loans of up to $ 2 million to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump recently asked Congress for an additional $ 50 billion for the loan program.

That news was comforting to Irene Doan, the owner of Oasis Nail Spa in Burbank.

"Fridays are one of our busiest days and right now, it should have been very busy, but it isn't," he said, looking around an empty classroom. "We take a 30-40% drop in service sales."

Doan said he also had to cut his staff because clients are not fixing their nails. But, like Krull, he said he has taken extra precautions to protect customers and his staff.

"We have a four-step cleaning process, we also protect our bowls, all of our staff wear gloves while serving, and they also wear masks," he said. "Get out, support your local businesses."

But as local business owners struggled to survive, department stores like Costco were being flooded as the public continued to buy supplies in the event of a widespread quarantine.