Live Stock Market Today Updates and Coverage

European markets show signs of optimism.

Asian stocks were hit on Friday, after Wall Street's worst trading day in more than three decades. But Europe was trading higher, in a sign of optimism.

Wall Street seemed ready to end the week on a more positive note, too, based on futures trading.

The DAX index in Frankfurt was up 3.7 percent, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 4.6 percent.

In London, the FTSE 100 increased by more than 5 percent, indicating that some bargain hunters returned to the market, before retreating slightly to 4.7 percent.

The price of oil rose 7 percent to $ 35.50 a barrel after being hit in the past few days. 10-year US Treasury yields also increased.