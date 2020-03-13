Live Stock Market Today Updates and Coverage

European markets show signs of optimism.
Asian stocks were hit on Friday, after Wall Street's worst trading day in more than three decades. But Europe was trading higher, in a sign of optimism.
Wall Street seemed ready to end the week on a more positive note, too, based on futures trading.
The DAX index in Frankfurt was up 3.7 percent, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 4.6 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 increased by more than 5 percent, indicating that some bargain hunters returned to the market, before retreating slightly to 4.7 percent.
The price of oil rose 7 percent to $ 35.50 a barrel after being hit in the past few days. 10-year US Treasury yields also increased.
Asia was more pessimistic. Like Wall Street, all major Asian financial markets except China are now firmly in bear market territory. That means the shares have fallen 20 percent from their highs. Even the promise of an avalanche of money from various global policymakers in domestic economies did not appear to be able to calm nervous investors.
In Tokyo, shares fell 6 percent. At one point, Japanese stocks fell more than 10 percent.
In Seoul, shares ended the day down 3.4 percent. Regulators in South Korea halted the market for a second day, as investors cut it by as much as 13 percent in early operations. After negotiating, they announced a six-month ban on all short selling, essentially preventing operators from betting against any action.
In Britain, regulators made a similar announcement: temporarily ban short selling of Trading Italian and Spanish stocks in London, after regulators in Italy and Spain did the same to stop the market.
The Hong Kong market fell 1.1 percent. Even in Shanghai and Shenzhen, where the Chinese government often puts a floor on falling stocks, stocks fell by more than 1 percent.
In Sydney, investors had a sudden change of heart in the mid-afternoon, helping stocks cut heavy losses and close 4.4 percent.
An indicator of market volatility, an index known as the Vix, rose to its highest level since it started in 1990, even more than during the 2008 financial crisis.
China adds its firepower to the central bank.
China's central bank moved on Friday to free up money to help the country's economy, joining a growing number of global policy makers concerned about the impact of the fast-moving coronavirus.
The People's Bank of China said it would inject $ 79 billion into its financial system, in a move indicating that Beijing remains concerned about its national economy after weeks of virtual closure.
The central bank eased the financial buffer that it requires lenders to maintain, reducing the so-called reserve ratio requirement by up to 1 percentage point for some banks, to loosen money and encourage lending.
China's economy was already struggling with its slowest growth in nearly three decades before the coronavirus hit, disrupting business and causing virtual closure of business in China for six weeks.
The bank said Friday that the measure was carried out "to support the development of the real economy,quot; and reduce the cost of financing for companies.
Stocks plummet as Trump's travel ban increases investor angst.
Shares continued their decline on Thursday as President Trump's ban on entry of most European countries to the United States disappointed investors who expected Washington to take firmer measures to boost the economy.
Trading was turbulent, with stocks having a brief comeback as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to offer at least $ 1.5 trillion in loans to banks to help smooth the operation of financial markets. But the market began to crumble again in the middle of the afternoon.
The S,amp;P 500 closed with a drop of about 9.5 percent, its biggest daily decline since the stock market plummeted in 1987, in what became known as Black Monday. The decline has left stocks in the United States firmly in a bear market, a term that means a 20 percent decline from the most recent highs.
For the Dow Jones industrial average, the 10 percent drop was also its worst since the 1987 stock market crash.
Analysis: something strange is happening on Wall Street
Beneath the alarming stock market figures, the financial world is pointing out something unusual.
Bond prices and stock prices have moved together, not in opposite directions as they usually do. There were reports from trading boards that many assets that are normally liquid, easy to buy and sell, were freezing, and stocks were not trading extensively. That includes some Treasury bonds, which are generally easy to buy and sell and often represent a safe haven for investors.
All of this suggests that the major financial players are experiencing a cash crisis and are selling as much as they can as a result. That would help explain the apparent contradiction of assets that should rise in value at a time of economic danger rather than fall in value.
The volatility in the markets in recent weeks reflects deep uncertainty about the near future of the world economy. But for now it's compounded by something strange happening just below the surface, creating ripples like those that are evident in this tumultuous week.
The Fed steps in after "very unusual disruptions."
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York responded on Thursday to increasingly difficult market conditions by announcing that it would offer at least $ 1.5 trillion in short-term loans to banks on Thursday and Friday and change the structure of your asset purchase program.
The moves came as markets for a variety of bonds, including generally easy-to-trade Treasury bonds, became more disorderly as of Wednesday. Traders and strategists reported that markets were weak and that the gap between the prices offered by buyers and those demanded by sellers was widening. At the same time, tremors had developed in the financing markets, the plumbing of financial markets in which cash flows between banks, as fears about the economic coronavirus caused gyrations on Wall Street.
"These changes are being made to address the highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak," the New York Fed said in a statement.
Specifically, the central bank announced that it would offer $ 500 billion in a three-month buyback operation on Thursday afternoon. He also said he would start buying public debt "through a range of maturities." In recent months, he's been buying $ 60 billion a month in short-term Treasury bills alone.
Analysts saw the moves as justified given the limited funds on Wall Street.
"This is a full-blown crisis response operation, with the intention of making clear that the Federal Reserve will not allow liquidity to dry up," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note.
This is what is happening most.
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,quot; and "Late Night With Seth Meyers,quot; will suspend production next week, NBC said Thursday, making them the largest daily US television series to go dark due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney will close its theme parks worldwide starting this weekend, including Disney World in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. Disney Cruise Line will also close.
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Amie Tsang, Carlos Tejada, Brooks Barnes and Katie Robertson.