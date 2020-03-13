Live Nation puts all tours of the arena up for the coronavirus pandemic

Kenny Chesney, Michael Buble and Dan + Shay are among the touring acts that have postponed their walks until the worst of the growing health emergency is over.

Up News Info –

Promoters at concert company Live Nation have suspended all of their arena tours due to growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

All renowned treks, including treks Kenny Chesney, Michael BubleY Dan + Shay, will stop until the worst of the growing health emergency is past, and the promoters are recommending all of their touring acts to prepare for their return home.

%MINIFYHTMLb16c513cab5214cb2ce3efa6112c201811% %MINIFYHTMLb16c513cab5214cb2ce3efa6112c201812%

Some shows on Thursdays and Fridays (March 12 and 13) will continue, but all concerts starting this coming weekend will be removed.

Company bosses have also instructed employees to work remotely from home until further notice.

Live Nation's decision comes after a week of cancellations and postponements of major events, including the Coachella, Stagecoach and SXSW festivals, and all the dates on the Houston Rodeo calendar.

the Zac Brown Band, pearl jamY Kiss They have also put on and put off shows about coronavirus concerns.