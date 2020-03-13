Lindsay Lohan's father dodges jail time in harassment case

%MINIFYHTMLe78a5cdfd02a77ef3c3020533d0cb3b911% %MINIFYHTMLe78a5cdfd02a77ef3c3020533d0cb3b912%

Michael Lohan receives a two-year limited order of protection after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct after a domestic dispute with his wife Kate Major.

Lindsay LohanHis father escaped from jail after reaching a guilty plea in his New York bullying case.

Michael Lohan He was arrested by authorities on Long Island last month (February) and accused of attacking his wife, Kate Major, after a domestic dispute.

In a handwritten statement filed with police, Major claimed that Lohan lost her temper when she confronted him about her internet search history, and started throwing plastic hangers at her, before grabbing her by the neck and threatening to stab her.

He denied the allegations, but later managed to reach an agreement with prosecutors and appeared in Suffolk County court on Tuesday (March 10), when he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct, in exchange for lowering the charges of suffocation and harassment.

As a result, Lohan avoided possible imprisonment, and was instead ordered to comply with the rules of a two-year limited protection order, prohibiting him from threatening, harassing, or abusing Major, the mother of his two young children.

He has also been fined as part of his punishment, according to TMZ.

Lohan previously insisted that Major had made up the claims because she was angry with him for reporting her to the police after allegedly getting behind the wheel of her car while drunk.

She was arrested for drunk driving (DWI) just a day before Lohan was arrested. Major will appear in court for his legal problem next month (April).

The former couple filed for divorce in 2018 after four years of marriage.