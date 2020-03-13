Lil Yachty returns the applause to Haters of Him Drag-Dressing in the video for & # 39; Oprah & # 39; s Bank Account & # 39;

The rapper of & # 39; One Night & # 39; He claims that those critics are & # 39; so in denial with all their masculinity & # 39; it bothers them that she dresses like a woman in the music video.

Up News Info –

Lil yachty She doesn't regret dressing in her latest music video, which she released on Monday, March 9 for her new song "Oprah & # 39; s Bank Account" with Duck Y DaBaby. The 22-year-old star parodies Oprah Winfrey in the clip, with a wig and skirt.

While everything was done in a good mood and was supposed to induce laughter, some people on the internet were apparently upset and criticized the "Minnesota" spitter for dressing up as a woman. "Lil Yachty fell and now she had to put on a dress to sell records," said one person after watching the video.

%MINIFYHTMLd50e4a8d884c85ce46ebdc7cdb7d5fc411% %MINIFYHTMLd50e4a8d884c85ce46ebdc7cdb7d5fc412%

<br />

Another commented, "@lilyachty, in my opinion, you don't need to wear dresses or wings to sell … you created a lane … how am I supposed to take this." Without remaining silent, Yatchy replied to the tweet: "Shit, it's supposed to be entertaining … it's not even that deep, you're all so denying with all your masculinity. ** I like this annoyance … Relax."

Lil Yachty responds to the backlash after dressing up as a woman in a music video.

The Georgia-born artist also shared a tweet from a user who wrote, "You're bi. Disguised as a damn woman who disappointed the black community." He replied with a meme NBA player Russell Westbrook looking puzzled.

According to Yachty, one person replied to the critic, "If this bothers you, then it's your problem." Another chimed in, "oh yeah, I knew this would come sometime. Men's masculinity is so fragile that insecurity literally jumps."

<br />

Yachty, meanwhile, will not fail to celebrate the release of the music video. He recently shared a Triller video of himself in the same outfit as in the music video while dancing to the song with Drake and DaBaby. "I don't know how I got these two rich idiots to do this @champagnepapi @dababy @trillervids," he captioned.

<br />

Rapper "Ice Tray" also released an behind-the-scenes video on Monday showing his transformation into "Boprah Winfrey," a very popular talk show host who interviews Drake and DaBaby for the music video.