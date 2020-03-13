Lil Dicky: & # 39; A Bar Mitzvah launched my rap career & # 39;

Lil Dicky has revealed that a Bar Mitzvah helped him launch his rap career many years ago.

He said that when he turned 13, his parents would not let him have the money his relatives gave him during the ceremony. They held on to their coins for a decade.

"Finally, when I was 23 years old I thought, 'What am I going to spend my money on?'" He confessed to Good Morning America. "I actually used the money from my bar mitzvah to finance my rap career.

He says his parents were against the idea, but he managed to speak to them. He adds that they were surprised that he really did it.

"I am in a position where my life is naturally entertaining," he adds. "I'm a rapper, and I go on tour and rap in front of thousands of people, but then, at the same time, when I record, my nose is too stuffy. It's the juxtaposition of those two worlds."