Lil Dicky: & # 39; A Bar Mitzvah launched my rap career & # 39;

Lil Dicky: 'A Bar Mitzvah launched my rap career'

Bradley Lamb
Lil Dicky has revealed that a Bar Mitzvah helped him launch his rap career many years ago.

He said that when he turned 13, his parents would not let him have the money his relatives gave him during the ceremony. They held on to their coins for a decade.

"Finally, when I was 23 years old I thought, 'What am I going to spend my money on?'" He confessed to Good Morning America. "I actually used the money from my bar mitzvah to finance my rap career.

