Lewis Hamilton criticizes Formula One for going ahead with the Australian Grand Prix

Fellow running back Sebastian Vettel points out that drivers will stop competing in the event of deaths, as up to eight members of the F1 team have been tested for Covid-19 and have been isolated.

Lewis Hamilton He is "very surprised" by the decision made by the Formula One bosses to go ahead with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 15.

It comes as, according to The Guardian, up to eight members of the F1 team have been tested for Covid-19 and placed in self-isolation.

Reflecting on the decision, the six-time world champion criticized Formula One officials for putting profits ahead of his staff and putting them at risk and at least 100,000 fans scheduled to attend the event, such as the World Health Organization. (WHO) has declared a global pandemic.

"I am really very, very surprised that we are here," he said, The Guardian reported. "I think it is really shocking that we are all sitting in this room. There are so many fans here today and it seems the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little late, but we have already seen it this morning (US President Donald) Trump has closed the borders with Europe to the United States and is seeing the suspension of the NBA (National Basketball Association), but Formula One continues. "

"I think it is a concern for the people here: it is a pretty big circus that has come here and it is definitely worrying for me."

When asked why he thought it was happening, Hamilton said, "Cash is king. I can't add much more to it. I don't think you should avoid my opinion."

Ferrari Sebastian Vettel He insisted that drivers would act collectively to desist from competing if there were fatalities associated with coronavirus F1, adding: "If it went that far, it would surely pull the parking brake … We share a common opinion in big decisions and that would qualify like a big decision. "

The Australian Grand Prix takes place at the Albert Park Grand Prix in Melbourne.