Lewis Hamilton and F1 drivers back decision to cancel Australian GP

"I know it is disappointing as sport brings us together when times are tough, but it is the right decision," says six-time F1 champion.







%MINIFYHTML29a06188728a73b5d0b0d21765855a1a11% %MINIFYHTML29a06188728a73b5d0b0d21765855a1a12%

Lewis Hamilton has led F1 drivers' endorsement of the decision to cancel this season's opening Australian GP this weekend.

The event was called off on Friday morning, hours before the first practice began, after a McLaren team member contracted coronavirus.

Hamilton, who said Thursday that he was "surprised,quot; that the race was taking place, insisted that a move to cancel it was the only option.

"Unfortunately, this is the right decision," the six-time world champion posted on social media. "No one wants this, we all want to get in our cars and compete, but we have to be realistic and we must put health and safety first."

30:25 The Sky F1 team brings you the latest news from the canceled Australian GP due to coronavirus concerns. The Sky F1 team brings you the latest news from the canceled Australian GP due to coronavirus concerns.

"The reality is that this is really serious with people who die every day, many sick people and even if they are not sick, many people are affected financially and emotionally."

"No one really knows the scope of what we are dealing with, but we must all take precautions to keep as many people as safe as possible."

"I know it is disappointing, as the sport brings us together when times are tough, but it is the right decision. Listen to everyone's advice, stay safe. I hope to compete again soon, but in the meantime take care of yourself."

The loss of the 2020 Australian GP followed a series of sports cancellations around the world amid the virus outbreak.

The decision was made after McLaren pulled out of the event on Thursday night, with the 10 teams coming together and reaching a majority to suspend activities at Albert Park.

Hamilton was not the only F1 driver to praise that decision:

I am devastated, I cannot compete in my home GP here in Melbourne and start the season. Ultimately, even though the right decision has been made and I think everyone can understand this, it's something we've never seen before. Sorry for all the fans that came for the support. Much love 💙 – Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 13, 2020

We were all looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. Of course I'm disappointed, but we all understand that in the end this was the right decision. I feel sorry for all the fans and everyone involved. Stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XwPCOc621H – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) March 13, 2020

We will have to wait a little longer to get back to the car. I really wanted to get back behind the wheel, but this is the best decision, everyone's health is the priority. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKvo5lCtxG – Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 12, 2020

Stay safe everyone and let's hope this COVID-19 situation improves soon. It's a shame that we can't compete here in Australia, but maintaining everyone's health and safety is a priority. I really wanted to start the season, but we will have to wait. Let's hope for better news soon❤️ pic.twitter.com/Shqz41hWPE – PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 13, 2020

I don't recall being more excited for a race weekend than this, but canceling was the right decision. Everyone's safety has to come first. Stay safe people 🙏 – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) March 12, 2020

I was so excited to go racing this weekend, but everyone's safety, health and well-being is by far the most important thing and this was the right thing to do. Stay safe and take care of each other 🙏🏼 – Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) March 12, 2020

He will have to wait a few more days to officially return to racing. Of course, very disappointed, but this is the best decision for us drivers, teams and fans. Hopefully the whole situation will improve soon. Stay safe. # EO31 pic.twitter.com/Q3I3Z8GIDa – Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 13, 2020

There are no further details on other F1 races yet. The Chinese GP, scheduled for April 19, had already been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, while there are now serious doubts about the Bahrain GP on March 22 and the inaugural race in Vietnam on April 5.