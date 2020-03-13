Lena Dunham is happy to call herself 'tolerant to the body'

WENN / Mario Mitsis

Lena Dunham She has learned to accept her appearance over the years, and now considers herself "body tolerant."

The "Girls"Star is always open with fans about her struggles with posting to her social media pages, and shared a photo of herself in black lingerie on her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10.

In her long legend alongside the selfie, Lena told her followers that while it has been a long journey, she is now happy to call herself tolerant of the body, rather than positive for the body.

"I have never called myself a 'positive body' because my relationship with my curves and scars is not overtly political, it is tremendously personal. And it is not always positive. I am greatly consoled by the movement of body positivity, but I think that myself as something more like "body tolerant." With a chronic illness (or three), sometimes it's impossible not to resent your body. "

"But we are no longer in an intermittent toxic romance. We are not monogamous, either. I approach her and walk away from her, trying to remember that no matter how I fight, she is me. I am her. We only have each other, so we have to be together. "

Explaining her choice of clothing, Lena, who suffers from a painful gynecological disorder endometriosis, concluded: "And sometimes that means a little lace to remind you that I care. For other people living with #endometriosis, I have learned more from you from what can I even explain … #EndometriosisAwarenessMonth ".