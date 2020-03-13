Legendary chef Michel Roux passed away after a long battle with the disease

The restaurateur's sons, who founded the first three Michelin-starred restaurants in Britain, reveal that the 79-year-old man died surrounded by his family at his home in Berkshire, England.

Up News Info –

Legendary French chef Michel Roux He has died at the age of 79.

The restaurateur, who founded Le Gavroche, Britain's first three-star restaurant in Britain, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Berkshire, England, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family announced on Thursday, December 12. March.

%MINIFYHTMLa390a307e5fffe18e2ca0f28569ec4b411% %MINIFYHTMLa390a307e5fffe18e2ca0f28569ec4b412%

In a statement released on The Caterer's website, Michel's son Alain and daughters Francine and Christine said: "It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle. , Michel Roux OBE. "

"The family wants to thank everyone for their support during their illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we ask for privacy for the family at this difficult time."

Then they praised him as "a humble genius, a legendary chef, a popular author, and a charismatic teacher," and honored his "mischievous sense of fun, his huge bottomless heart, and his generosity and kindness that knew no bounds."

<br />

Born in Charolles, France, Michel moved to London with his brother Albert and opened Le Gavroche in 1967. The opening party was attended by stars like Charlie Chaplin Y Ava Gardner. In 1982 it became the first restaurant in the United Kingdom to win three Michelin stars.

Albert, the father of the famous chef Michel Roux Jr.and Michel also opened a second restaurant at the Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire, and launched his own scholarship for aspiring chefs.

Praising the legacy of her deceased relative, the family's statement concluded: "Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow."

The family plan to hold a private funeral followed later in the year by a life celebration event.