LeBron James had enough of this year: "What we really need to cancel is 2020,quot;

Many people are still in shock after the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a real pandemic. The world seems to be upside down these days, and people are making great efforts to face today's reality.

It really seems like everyone's life is changing due to recent world events.

LeBron James told his followers on social media that this year is the only thing that should be canceled.

‘Man, we are canceling sporting events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn, it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe, "LeBron posted on Twitter.

One follower said: "If they are looking for things to do with the new free time, getting people to help support food banks for children who live in poverty and don't have meals because schools are closing would be great."

Someone else posted this: ‘Not just meals. Parents who work and cannot stay home to ensure that young children are observed. I can't afford the babysitter / daycare. What happens to all children without someone seeing them? These are times of fear ahead. There are so many consequences for the lack of proper management of our POTUS ".

Someone posted: ‘Our 42,000 basketball athletes are also disappointed @KingJames So we are moving our competition online! Let them know you are thinking of them supporting basketball at http://shamrockshowdown.org Hands crossed. "

One commenter wrote: ‘The moment he promises us that he will bring us back to glory and we close our first playoff spot in 7 years and this has to end this way. You worked so hard to get this franchise back to its dominant Bron forms, and we appreciate the level of MVP you play this year. "

People must be strong, watch their personal hygiene, and avoid crowds. Panic will not help at all.



