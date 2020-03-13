LAX experiences decrease in travelers as coronavirus continues to spread – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe36b06741e77402a987071ea393614bf11% %MINIFYHTMLe36b06741e77402a987071ea393614bf12%

– As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, Los Angeles International Airport is seeing a decrease in the number of passing passengers.

On a typical weekday night, terminal loop traffic and security wait times are expected. However, cars were free to move and the few people who still opted for air travel walked directly through security on Thursday night, an effect of growing concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US. USA And all over the world.

Travelers inside Tom Bradley's international terminal had a particularly easy time, after President Trump suspended travel to the US. USA From Europe for foreigners.

As they were about to board their own flights outside the country, many inside the terminal said travel restrictions are needed.

"I think it is a good measure, something necessary," said one traveler, adding that traveling while COVID-19 is spreading does not worry him. "It is not a high mortality, like another type of virus."

On Thursday, Trump ignored the backlash from foreign leaders over his travel ban.

"We got along very well with the European leaders, but we had to make a decision," he said.

Airport officials say 4.8 million people travel from Los Angeles to Europe each year, and LAX is the second largest gateway to Europe. The current travel ban does not apply to US citizens, who can continue to travel to Europe, but will be subject to an assessment upon their return and will be asked to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Travelers said they will remain optimistic, while doing their best to stay healthy.

"I am 65 years old," said one traveler. "I've been through a lot of crises. I guess we're going to get through this."