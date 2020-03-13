LAX, a ghost town before Europe's travel ban – Up News Info Los Angeles

– LAX's arrival level was strangely calm on Friday morning, but is set to calm as the travel ban on European travelers takes effect at midnight in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

President Trump announced Wednesday night a ban on foreigners who have been to one of the 26 European countries. The ban, which will take effect at midnight, does not apply to the United Kingdom or to American citizens, who will be required to undergo a screening and quarantine for two weeks when they arrive.

Travelers who passed through LAX took the new restrictions with a grain of salt.

"I'm 65 years old, I've been through a lot of crises," said one man. "I guess we are going to get through this."

The impending ban caused panic among Americans traveling in Europe. There were reports of last minute flights back to the US. USA That cost $ 20,000, and Delta Air asked travelers who don't fly in the next 72 hours to contact them closer to their trips to reduce traffic on delta.com.

High traffic at https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw is causing problems on the site, and we recognize that this is frustrating. To prioritize the needs of customers affected by government-issued travel restrictions, we ask those who do not travel in the next 72 hours to contact us closer to their trip. pic.twitter.com/l0BbHI0TnD – Delta (@Delta) March 13, 2020

LAX is the second largest gateway to Europe and is one of 11 airports equipped to detect coronavirus. While exploration is expected to expand to other airports, LAX is already evaluating travelers from China and Iran.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak caused schools to close, shut down southern California landmarks like Disneyland and prompted panic buying by consumers concerned that they would be quarantined.