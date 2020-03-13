LAUSD closes all schools; UCLA, USC cancel in-person classes – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Universities and schools across Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all classes in person amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The following is a continuous list of current cancellations of in-person classes. Some universities and schools are transitioning to online classes for the foreseeable future. For a list of other Southern California events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Counties that have ordered the closure of schools:

School districts that have closed:

LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District will close all schools beginning Monday, March 16. The closure will last for at least two weeks.

– Dismissing students from attending school on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16. Simi Valley Unified School District – School closings from Monday, March 16 to March 30.

School closings from Monday, March 16 to March 30. Conejo Valley Unified School District – All CVUSD schools close Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

All CVUSD schools close Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. Ventura Unified School District – All VUSD schools close Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, April 13.

All VUSD schools close Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, April 13. MUSD – The Moorpark Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.

The Moorpark Unified School District will close from Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, March 27. Corona-Norco Unified School District – closed from March 16 to April 3.

– closed from March 16 to April 3. Archdiocese of Los Angeles closes all Catholic schools in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties March 17-31.

closes all Catholic schools in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties March 17-31. William S. Hart unified It will close all schools from March 16 to April 13.

It will close all schools from March 16 to April 13. Lynwood Unified School District It will close all schools beginning Monday, March 16.

It will close all schools beginning Monday, March 16. Chino Valley Unified School District It will close all schools from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

It will close all schools from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. Chaffey Joint Unified School District It will close all schools from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6.

Universities that have canceled in-person instruction:

UCLA – We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.

– We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10. USC – Online conferences extended until April 14 and all university sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.

– Online conferences extended until April 14 and all university sponsored events would be canceled or postponed. UC Irvine – All exams will be administered remotely and spring term instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants are canceled.

– All exams will be administered remotely and spring term instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants are canceled. UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events will be "fan-free," the university announced.

– All Athletics Department events will be "fan-free," the university announced. UC San Diego – All classes for the spring term will be delivered to students remotely.

– All classes for the spring term will be delivered to students remotely. Cal State Long Beach – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes from March 12 to 17.

– Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes from March 12 to 17. San Diego State University – Transition to online instruction.

Transition to online instruction. Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 and March 31.

– Classes will meet online between March 16 and March 31. Pepperdine University – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes.

– Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes. Cal Northridge State University – Transition to online courses.

– Transition to online courses. Chapman University – Transition to online courses.

– Transition to online courses. Cal Fullerton State University – Will go to online courses until April 26.

– Will go to online courses until April 26. Long Beach City University – You will go to online courses from March 12 to April 12.

– You will go to online courses from March 12 to April 12. Cal Poly Pomona – You will suspend classes in person from March 13 to 17 and then move on to online classes from March 18 to 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from May 12 to 31.

– You will suspend classes in person from March 13 to 17 and then move on to online classes from March 18 to 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from May 12 to 31. Cal State University, Colinas Domínguez – All classes in person are canceled from March 12 to 17. Online classes will begin on March 18 and run through April 12.

– All classes in person are canceled from March 12 to 17. Online classes will begin on March 18 and run through April 12. Canyons College – The transition to online classes will begin on Monday, March 16.

– The transition to online classes will begin on Monday, March 16. Los Angeles Community College District – As many universities as possible will move to an online education platform for all nine universities, including Los Angeles City College , University of East Los Angeles , Los Angeles Harbor College , Los Angeles Mission College , Los Angeles Pierce College , Los Angeles Southwest College , Los Angeles Commercial Technical College , Los Angeles Valley College Y West Los Angeles College . Online instruction begins Wednesday, March 18.

– As many universities as possible will move to an online education platform for all nine universities, including , , , , , , , Y . Online instruction begins Wednesday, March 18. California Lutheran University – You will fully transition to online instruction from March 16 to at least April 5. All events with more than 100 people have been canceled.

– You will fully transition to online instruction from March 16 to at least April 5. All events with more than 100 people have been canceled. Río Hondo School – You will go to online courses.

Elementary and secondary schools and districts that have canceled in-person instruction:

Rosemead School District – Students will stay home Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

– Students will stay home Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Manhattan Beach Unified School District – You will move to online classes during the week of March 16. The decision on whether to extend it will come at a later date.

– You will move to online classes during the week of March 16. The decision on whether to extend it will come at a later date. Harvard-Westlake School – You will suspend all classes in person and switch to online classes starting next week after a parent of one of the students was tested for coronavirus.

– You will suspend all classes in person and switch to online classes starting next week after a parent of one of the students was tested for coronavirus. Murrieta Valley High School – Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak became ill.

– Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak became ill. Providence High School – Students stayed home on Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.

