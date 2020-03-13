Laurence Fox urges to celebrate diversity by receiving apologies from the actors union

WENN / Luke Dray

Equity has publicly admitted to making a mistake in labeling the former & # 39; Lewis & # 39; actor. like a & # 39; misfortune & # 39; after qualifying an audience member as & # 39; racist & # 39; during an appearance in & # 39; Question Time & # 39; from the BBC.

British television open star Laurence Fox He received an official apology from the heads of the UK's interim union Equity for tweets calling it "disgrace."

Posts on the Twitter account @EquityMEM criticized the British actor after he appeared on the BBC's political debate show "Question Time" in January, during which he branded an audience member as "racist" for suggesting who had benefited from the white privilege.

On Friday (March 13), the organization released a statement apologizing to the actor for the comments, and a source told the British newspaper Daily Mail that the mea culpa came after reaching an "out-of-court settlement" with the union.

"We regret that Equity in the tweets called it a 'disgrace'," said the apology, tweeted on its page @EquityUK. "It was a mistake for Equity as an organization to criticize it in this way."

He continued: "Nothing in Equity's later statement was intended to be an insult to her character or her views or to suggest that she should be denied the ability to work. We would like to clarify that. Equity and Laurence Fox unequivocally condemn prejudice in all its aspects. forms ".

Members of the Equity Racial Equality Committee announced in their Twitter feed that they felt they "had no choice" but to resign after the apology was issued. The Twitter account @EquityMEM, which has now been removed, had partnered with an elected panel of Equity members advising on race issues.

Fox's comments came during a discussion about the press treatment of Meghan MarkleDuchess of Sussex. He followed it up with even more controversial comments, criticizing the inclusion of Sikh soldiers in Sam Mendes' World War I film. "1917", so he later apologized.

After receiving his apologies from the Equity bosses, the Lewis star returned to Twitter after a self-imposed exile to celebrate his victory over the union.

"Hopefully this is an opportunity for us to continue celebrating diversity in all its forms," ​​he wrote. "Including diversity of opinion."