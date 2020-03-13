Laura Benanti from Broadway asks the children of the theater to share their performances

Attention to all theater children: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing!
With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find themselves unable to rehearse for plays, musicals, and other productions.
In fact, many of the biggest shows on and off Broadway have been canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.
But for those looking for enjoyable content, and an incredible talent to meet and share, Laura is here to help.
"Well, this is all crazy. Very few people are at work. Most of my things get canceled because I'm in the business of being around a lot of people like most of us and this may sound silly, but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals were canceled and that's a shame because I know for many of us I know my high school musical was a lifesaver for me, "he shared in a social media video. "So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it."
Using the tag #SunshineSongs, students from across the United States have been encouraged to share essay and practice clips.
Fortunately, many have chosen to participate, leaving more social media users inspired and entertained.
"Dark times for everyone. Trying to find some bright spots," Laura explained on Twitter. "If you were supposed to perform in your high school musical and it was canceled, go singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!"
She added: "Sending all my love and toilet paper from the black market."
The coronavirus has affected many who work in Hollywood and in the entertainment industry. Film and show production, including The price is ok Y High school They have stopped while Live Nation Entertainment has suspended all tours.
And yes, Broadway in New York has been affected. "Under the direction of the Governor Andrew Cuomo"Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theater public, as well as those working in the theater industry," a statement said. Presentations will begin the week of April 13, 2020. "
%MINIFYHTMLabf8117be9ee4a1dee84249926c4346817%