Laura Benanti from Broadway asks the children of the theater to share their performances

Attention to all theater children: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing!

With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find themselves unable to rehearse for plays, musicals, and other productions.

In fact, many of the biggest shows on and off Broadway have been canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

But for those looking for enjoyable content, and an incredible talent to meet and share, Laura is here to help.

"Well, this is all crazy. Very few people are at work. Most of my things get canceled because I'm in the business of being around a lot of people like most of us and this may sound silly, but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals were canceled and that's a shame because I know for many of us I know my high school musical was a lifesaver for me, "he shared in a social media video. "So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it."