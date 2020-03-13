Lance Bass details the "heartbreaking,quot; IVF attempt while he and husband Michael Turchin are still trying to become parents

Lance Bass and her husband, Michael Turchin, are not going to give up on their dream of becoming parents. The couple has been trying to have a baby through a surrogate and IVF treatment, but Bass says their latest attempt was "heartbreaking."

Speaking to We weekly While hosting National Oreo Day on behalf of the Oreo Cookie Pop Popcorn at Skybar in Los Angeles, Bass said that he and Turchin have tons of friends who are doing IVF, and it is comforting to know that they have been through the same thing as him. and Turchin. has experienced.

"It's disappointing. You work so hard for this, you get pregnant and weeks later, it doesn't stick. It's just heartbreaking," Bass explained. "But to know that some of your friends have been through the same thing, you feel like you're part of this family. It just makes you feel a little bit more normal."

The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass The podcast host says that he and Turchin, who married in December 2014, have "rebooted,quot; and are "about to return." He said that, hopefully, in the coming months they will have good news, but that it will take a while to see if "something works."

The former NSYNC singer and artist husband revealed in January 2019 that they were trying for twins through a surrogate, and at the time he said they were already at donor number seven. He joked that he and Turchin have set a record for the number of donors they've been through, but were hopeful that the next one would actually work.

Bass and Turchin's dream is to have a boy and a girl, as Turchin is a fraternal twin, but the singer said they were "being cautious."

Lance Bass is currently producing a movie based on a true story that happened 20 years ago about two girls who win a Winnebago in The price is ok and then dropped out of school to follow NSYNC on his final tour. The movie has not been titled yet, but it was picked up by Sony and Bass is working on pre-production and casting.

The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.



