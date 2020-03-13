Lala Milan jokes and asks Nick Cannon to "just stop rapping"

%MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd11% %MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd12%

Instagram

Lala isn't the only one who thinks rap isn't Nick's forte, as Charlamagne Tha God complimented Mariah Carey's ex-husband when he discussed his feud with Eminem.

Up News Info –

Lala Milan think Nick Cannon She's not the right person to give you any advice when it comes to rapping. The multi-talented artist recently appeared on Power 106's "Nick Cannon Mornings" where she spoke about whether she would try new paths in the industry.

The "Wild & # 39; n Out"The host, however, told him to stay away from the hip-hop world. Lala jokingly replied that Nick himself was" still trying "in the rap game. Nick replied that although he no longer releases albums," got a lotta lottery talents. "

%MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd13% %MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd14%

"Rapping is just one of the things I used to do … People like to joke around, but I got rich with rap," he insisted. "No, it's not," Lala playfully disagreed. Then she told him to stop rapping, saying, "Nick, listen [that was] back then. Just stop. Pick up the debris and keep pressing it. OMG."

%MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd15% %MINIFYHTML0f12aec119c070925835d09f3713a1bd16%

<br />

Lala is not the only one who thinks that rap is not Nick's forte. Charlamagne Tha God previously gave the ex-husband of Mariah Carey an indirect compliment when he said that Nick was the winner in his enmity with Eminem.

The presenter of "The Breakfast Club" explained in the "Rumor Report": "First of all, Eminem lost and the reason he lost is because he made Nick Cannon do what none of us want him to do and that is rap" , before adding "I don't like it when I say Nick Cannon can't rap and they call me a hater, but when they say Nick Cannon can't rap, that's fine."

Chat continued, "I think Nick Cannon won that one. I think Nick Cannon and The Black Squad, even though they jumped on Eminem, I think they got that one."

According to him, Nick was not the only one who beat Marshall. CTG thought Em lost the meat against Kelly Machine Gun last year. He added that the only real rapper who considered Em to have won was Canibus.