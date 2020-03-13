Lady GaGa will be named insect after her due to a 'crazy fashion sense' Similary

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

A graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who discovered the new species of insect, compares the & # 39; crazy horns & # 39; of the female insect with the extravagant style & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; singer of songs & # 39 ;.

Lady Gaga has had an insect named after him. After discovering a new species of grasshopper near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, a graduate student from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign spilled what similarity the insect and the "Stupid Love" singer shared that inspired him to call her Kaikaia. gaga.

Speaking of their discovery, Brendan Morris told the University of Illinois News Office: "If there is going to be a Lady Gaga mistake, it will be a palm tree, because they have these crazy horns, they have a crazy fashion sense. They . " He also added: "They don't look like anything you've seen before."

Morris went on to detail the distinctive features of Kaikaia gaga. "Also, the frontoclypeus, which is like the face, had a totally different shape," he said. "And the genitals were more like buyers of the Caribbean tree or this Old World group, Beaufortianini."

Finding him after borrowing around 1,000 insects from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Morris shared his fascination with the particular species. "Treehoppers are quirky, and I think that makes them especially suited to being 'spokespersons' for the wide range of habitats they use," he explained.

GaGa has yet to comment on the name of the bug, but has been busy preparing for the release of her long-awaited new album, "Chromatica," which will be released on April 10. Less than two weeks earlier, she released her first solo single in three years, "Stupid Love," along with her music video.

Promotion for their upcoming album's lead single begins with an introduction that reads: "The world rots in conflict. Many tribes fight for dominance, while spirituals pray and sleep for peace, and punks of kindness fight by Chromatica … "It shows a GaGa with pink hair that ends the fight between two men in a strange world.