Lady Gaga urges fans to be kind to each other amid the coronavirus scare

Lady Gaga has been encouraging her fans and followers to be nice to each other. Page Six reported in a recent Instagram post by the "Pokerface,quot; singer in which she urged her fans to be kind to each other amid the coronavirus hysteria.

The 33-year-old woman said on her Instagram account that now was the most important time to be kind and compassionate to other people. On Thursday night, the singer and songwriter wrote, "We are in this together, I love you world," after referring to those who are sick and those who are not.

Followers of the mainstream media know that Lady Gaga's comments on social media come shortly after the widespread cancellations of many events across the country, including the postponement of regular school days and public gatherings.

This Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all large gatherings of 500 people or more across the state. New Jersey, on the other hand, has banned gatherings of more than 250 people or more. Additionally, Broadway productions have also been closed until April 12.

Furthermore, Trump's travel ban to and from the European continent was another shock wave sent through the media. Earlier this year, Trump was criticized by media experts for not taking the coronavirus seriously enough.

However, some have reluctantly agreed with the President, including Bill Maher, who, during an episode of Real time with Bill Maher, He claimed that the reaction to the virus was unnecessary and extreme. In his own words, Bill said it was an "overreaction," to the point that he would like to get the virus and get it over with.

Other stars and performers to cancel or postpone their events include Ciara, My Chemical Romance, and many others. Even popular American festivals have temporarily stopped working throughout the year, including Coachella, the South By Southwest Film Festival, and more.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently revealed that they contracted the coronavirus while Tom was filming a movie in Australia. Later, her son, Chet Hanks, confirmed that the news was true.



