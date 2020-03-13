Kylie Jenner gives Drake and Travis Scott an irresistible view of their best assets in tight-fitting dress photos

Kylie Jenner is having fun turning the internet upside down with every sizzling photo she shares on social media, and she's probably driving Travis Scott and Drake crazy while they do it.

The reality TV star and model recently took a social event, where she posted a sexy photo of herself in a tight dress.

The mother of one, wearing a small dress, made sure her famous booty was on full display in the photo. Many rushed into the comment section to congratulate Kylie on her awesome loot.

Recently, / Kylie and Travis made headlines after it was revealed by TMZ they got back together. However, a few hours later, the website changed the story and created great confusion.

Just hours after the story of the reunion between Kylie and Travis was leaked, it was claimed that she was seen with Drake two nights in a row.

A source close to Kylie spoke to Hollywood life And she explained the confusion and said, "Kylie feels more comfortable being romantic with Travis without any extra baggage, and how they decided to spend more time together." Travis is involved because he loves her, and she loves him, and that's what's working, and they don't want to add anything else to define everything because it only adds headaches that they don't want or need. They have been romantic, they will continue to be romantic, but if someone wants to say that they are something more or not, they will keep that answer close to their vests because for them, it is nobody's business what they do in their private time together. "

A source linked to Travis revealed that the rapper is still longing for Kylie, adding: “Travis is used to seeing Kylie change her hair all the time, and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what. But this clearer look at her is different from anything I've seen before, and she really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look that she really loves. "

The person concluded: “Travis thinks this new look is so sexy to Kylie, and she loves it. It is a color that I have not really seen before in her, and he believes that she totally succeeds. Travis has always been very flattering to Kylie, but now that they are in this unique situation where they spend all this time together, but are not officially together again, he seems to praise her even more. "

No one knows for sure what Kylie is doing in her love life right now.



