Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in citizen cotton mini dress

Kylie Jenner has flaunted her curves in new photos featuring Cotton Citizen's Caballo denim dress. The photos show Kylie in various poses, including one in which she squats, looking at the rows of her Kylie Lipkit. The short denim miniskirt clung to Kylie's curves and showed no signs of letting go. Demand for the Caballo dress has skyrocketed and retails for approximately $ 445. Kylie tossed a matching denim bag over her Chanel shoulder and the look was beautiful. The bag was the large denim flap bag that retails for approximately $ 3,900.

Kylie's footwear was impressive, as she chose the Balenciaga Corset ankle boot. The shoes retail for around $ 1,490. In the photo below, you can see Kylie crouched down with rows and rows of Kylie's lip kits in all shades and colors. Kylie wore her hair long and fell down her back in loose blonde waves.

You can check out the photo that Kylie Jenner shared with her 165.7 million Instagram followers below.

In a second photo that Kylie Jenner shared on her official Instagram account, you can see Kylie Jenner sitting on a white sofa. Three pillows stand vertically against the side. Behind Kylie Jenner are three artistic photos on the wall. The central image is clearly visible, while those on each side are partially hidden from view.

In the middle photo, one side of Kylie's face has a blending effect for a surreal look. Kylie poses under the photos and her head is tilted to the side. Holding two fingers under her chin, Kylie is giving the camera a sultry look.

In the photo, you can see the impressive Kylie Jenner shoes from Balenciaga. The corset booties feature many straps that worked down to the middle of her calf. Kylie placed her Chanel bag on the couch so her fans could better see the luxury bag.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's Cotton Citizen outfit? Do you like the look and the Chanel bag? Are you a fan of his Balenciaga corset ankle boots?

What is your favorite hairstyle for Kylie Jenner? Do you like the blonde look on the 22 year old?



