Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to Weapons Charge for Niagara Falls Border Crossing

On Thursday, rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to the gun charges in connection with his border crossing accident last year in April. Mr. Bill Kapri, also known as Kodak Black, was detained by the authorities after he crossed a bridge with 3 of his friends.

When they were detained by the border patrol, the police discovered illegal firearms and also marijuana. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a second-degree weapon, a report by Buffalo's WKBW.

Black will reportedly receive a minimum of two years in prison and up to seven years when the judge passes a sentence on March 24. In November of this year, Kodak Black received a 46-month prison sentence in a federal prison for purchasing a weapon in Florida.

Richard Kloch, a judge on the state Supreme Court, confirmed that Kodak Black will have the opportunity to serve both sentences at the same time. One position is at the state level and the other at the federal level.

Earlier this year, Alexis Stone confirmed that the rapper was breaking his hopes behind bars. The rapper complained about his time in the corral, arguing that his life was in danger.

It wasn't long ago that Kodak Black logged onto his Instagram account to accuse correctional officers of abusing him, accusing them of failing to give him adequate meals or allowing visitors. In January, Alexis revealed that his mother and his lawyers came to speak to him about his treatment.

However, they took him on a bus to the state of Kentucky, and never had a chance to see him. Her mother was reportedly so heartbroken by her sudden change of location that she threatened to commit suicide. TMZ and The Shade Room reported earlier this year that Kodak Black was going to be in jail until August 2022.

As most know, Kodak Black hasn't exactly been a favorite among people online lately, especially after he requested a connection to Lauren London after his children's father, Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead.



