Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain to Close Until End of March – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain followed in the footsteps of Disneyland and Universal Studios on Friday by announcing that they would also be temporarily closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Both theme parks announced the move on Friday. Knott's Berry Farm said they would close effective Saturday. Both parks said they would suspend operations until the end of March and reevaluate the situation at that time.

However, Knott’s Berry Farm said its hotel would remain open and would work with its guests who have prepaid tickets or reserved rooms to facilitate refunds or re-reservations.

Six Flags Magic Mountain did not say when its closure would go into effect. The shutdown will also affect Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California.

Southern California theme parks are announcing their temporary closings in the wake of a new state policy that postpones or cancels meetings of more than 250 people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As of Thursday, California had 198 positive cases, 24 from repatriation flights and four deaths.

Legoland, Sea World and the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Wild Animal Park, all in San Diego County, remain open.