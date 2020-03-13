Kim Kardashian's B-Day message to Tristan Thompson may surprise you

There is no drama on this boy's birthday!

%MINIFYHTMLa90c79074e348c83092597a5a28494d013% %MINIFYHTMLa90c79074e348c83092597a5a28494d014%

How keeping up with the Kardashians viewers know, Kim Kardashian has had an irregular relationship with Khloe Kardashianis ex Tristan Thompson.

%MINIFYHTMLa90c79074e348c83092597a5a28494d015% %MINIFYHTMLa90c79074e348c83092597a5a28494d016%

But as the NBA player celebrated his 29th birthday today, a Kardashian couldn't help but send good wishes on social media.

"Happy birthday @ RealTristan13 !!!" Kim shared Instagram Stories with her 162 million followers. "Cheering you on today! I can't wait to celebrate soon!"

As for the photo she chose, the SKIMS businesswoman included a photo from a Los Angeles Lakers game where she made headlines for booing Tristan. He would later set the record straight by explaining that he was simply cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sitting by the court. Kanye West.

"I was literally upstairs, 'Go Tristan! Woo! Go Tristan, go!' northwestMom explained. "I'm ashamed and I like it, Lebron James right there and all the Lakers. "