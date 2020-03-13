Kim Kardashian's B-Day message to Tristan Thompson may surprise you

fake pictures
There is no drama on this boy's birthday!
How keeping up with the Kardashians viewers know, Kim Kardashian has had an irregular relationship with Khloe Kardashianis ex Tristan Thompson.
But as the NBA player celebrated his 29th birthday today, a Kardashian couldn't help but send good wishes on social media.
"Happy birthday @ RealTristan13 !!!" Kim shared Instagram Stories with her 162 million followers. "Cheering you on today! I can't wait to celebrate soon!"
As for the photo she chose, the SKIMS businesswoman included a photo from a Los Angeles Lakers game where she made headlines for booing Tristan. He would later set the record straight by explaining that he was simply cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sitting by the court. Kanye West.
"I was literally upstairs, 'Go Tristan! Woo! Go Tristan, go!' northwestMom explained. "I'm ashamed and I like it, Lebron James right there and all the Lakers. "
"It's crazy that this world is so sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intention of booing True's father," Khloe later reflected. "They prefer to believe some nasty and exaggerated bulls, not just the truth."
While fans will have to keep up with the crew to see if a family celebration is coming up, we can't help but point out that Tristan's schedule is a bit freer.
Earlier this week, the NBA suspended the season after two players tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Ultimately, Khloe and Tristan remain focused on parenting their daughter. True thompson.
"She is in a great place in her life where she focuses on True and being a father to Tristan. She is not interested in giving him another chance," a source previously shared with E! News. "She is glad that they have come to a quiet place and can be a family with True, but that is all."
