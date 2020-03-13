Kim Kardashian Shares Psychiatry Sylvia Browne's Alleged Coronavirus Prophecy

Instagram

The prediction, which her sister Kourtney brings to the Skims owner, predicts that "by 2020 a serious pneumonia-like illness will spread worldwide."

Did psychic Sylvia Browne predict the coronavirus outbreak years before the pandemic affected countries around the world? Kim Kardashian He has shared a creepy theory that claims the famous psychic made the prophecy about the global health crisis before her death in 2013.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 39-year-old star and reality show model tweeted an image from an excerpt from a 2009 book written by Sylvia titled "End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World." Kim wrote in the caption that her older sister caught her eye. Kourtney Kardashian, who shared it in the "group chat" of his family.

The excerpt from the book read: "Around 2020, a serious pneumonia-like illness will spread worldwide, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments. Almost more puzzling than the disease itself will be the fact that suddenly it disappears as fast as it came, it attacks again ten years later and then it disappears entirely. "

This prediction mysteriously coincides with the characteristics of the disease. While COVID-19 often triggers symptoms such as a "sore throat" and a "dry cough," it progressively crawls through the bronchi found in the lungs, putting the victim at risk of developing pneumonia.

Other Twitter users have also reacted to this prediction, with a comment: "How crazy is this? The psychic, Sylvia Browne, predicted the @corona virus." Another added: "I remember Sylvia Browne, she was always pretty accurate with her predictions."

On March 11, the coronavirus is declared a pandemic by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. More than 100,000 people worldwide have been infected with the disease, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths. Beloved actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson they are the first Hollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The couple tested positive in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's film about Elvis presley.