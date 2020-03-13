Kim Kardashian is divine at Christian Dior

%MINIFYHTML4bd481eb9c5f77eb3e501bbafedb3e5611% %MINIFYHTML4bd481eb9c5f77eb3e501bbafedb3e5612%

Kim Kardashian shared several photos of herself in honor of International Women's Day, where she looked divine in a Christian Dior outfit. Kim shared two solo photos of herself aboard an airplane and one group photo while flying to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump. She posted the photo slideshow on her official Instagram account, where the mother of four has 162.6 million followers. The group photo included the women Kim Kardashian became friends with, and lent her voice, who had their prison terms reduced. They include Alice Johnson, Crystal Muñoz, Jessica Jackson, Judith Negron, Tynice Nichole Hall, and Erin Haney. Kim looked incredibly stylish in her first two photos as she paired her Christian Dior suit with a silver Hermes Kelly bag that sells for about $ 24,000. For the shoe, Kim used Manolo Blahnik Ripta Snake dual-band mule slides.

Kim posed in a large, oversized beige seat on the plane and gave the camera a serious look. Her black hair was pulled back and away from her face and her makeup was perfect. She wore her main nude lipstick as she leaned against the seat with one hand. Her left hand gripped her Hermes bag as she rested her wrist on the seat arm.

Christian Dior's outfit is from 2019, and Kim hit a powerful figure. She seemed competent and business-ready while remaining fashionable, stylish, and above all glamorous.

You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared while posing in her white Christian Dior suit below.

In the second photo, you could see Kim's full outfit, including her beautiful Manolo Blahnik shoes. The shoes matched her bag perfectly. Kim leaned against the left side of the chair cross-legged and displayed the elegant footwear in all its glory.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian in the Christian Dior white outfit? Do you think it exudes power and confidence? Many felt that her choice of outfit was a perfect way to honor women on International Women's Day and at the same time make sure she was ready for a White House gathering.



