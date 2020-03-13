Khloe Kardashian shows her mood for 2020 with True Thompson photo

True thompson truly He understands it.

On Friday, the adorable girl channeled a great 2020 mood into a sweet image captured by her mother. Khloe Kardashian. Sitting comfortable in the keeping up with the Kardashians The luxurious sofa from Star, the 23-month-old fashionista, can be seen wearing a pair of round sunglasses, which appear to have fallen off during her photo shoot.

%MINIFYHTMLb4b435fc67e00a59b14a4a1ecff5c6f911% %MINIFYHTMLb4b435fc67e00a59b14a4a1ecff5c6f912%

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe captioned in the image. As proof that she's as stylish as her famous mom, True paired her sunglasses with a ruffled floral dress, pink lace-up ankle boots, knee high socks, and a gold chain necklace.

Khloe and True are not the only stars that are above 2020. On Thursday, Lebron James He tweeted that we should "cancel,quot; 2020 after news broke that the NBA canceled the game that night between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder over concerns about the coronavirus. "Man, we canceled sporting events, school, office work, etc., etc.," he wrote. "What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn, it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe."