Khloe Kardashian shows her mood for 2020 with True Thompson photo

On Friday, the adorable girl channeled a great 2020 mood into a sweet image captured by her mother. Khloe Kardashian. Sitting comfortable in the keeping up with the Kardashians The luxurious sofa from Star, the 23-month-old fashionista, can be seen wearing a pair of round sunglasses, which appear to have fallen off during her photo shoot.
"How I feel about 2020," Khloe captioned in the image. As proof that she's as stylish as her famous mom, True paired her sunglasses with a ruffled floral dress, pink lace-up ankle boots, knee high socks, and a gold chain necklace.
Khloe and True are not the only stars that are above 2020. On Thursday, Lebron James He tweeted that we should "cancel,quot; 2020 after news broke that the NBA canceled the game that night between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder over concerns about the coronavirus. "Man, we canceled sporting events, school, office work, etc., etc.," he wrote. "What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn, it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe."
Even in light of current events, there is no question that Khloe and True have had fun in recent months. After celebrating the holidays with the rest of the Kardashian family in Kris JennerAt the lavish Christmas Eve party, the mother-daughter duo called their cousin Chicago WestCelebrate two years together at their magical Minnie Mouse themed party.
Then they celebrated the launch of Kylie JennerKylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, made in collaboration with her daughter Stormi Webster. Next on their calendar was the 2-year-old Stormi World birthday party, where True and his cousins were able to eat delicious snacks, play carnival games, and enjoy rides in amusement parks.
For Khloe, she released her best friend Malika Haqq a teddy bear themed baby shower before your baby arrives. In recent months, the Revenge Corps Star has been there for the new mother as her due date gets closer and closer. "(Khloe) promised Malika that he will help her and will be there to help her every step of the way," a source told E! News. "Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can't wait to be there the same way."
The source added: "Khloe knows that she can give Malika advice on everything related to pregnancy, newborns and having a baby. She wants to do everything with her because everything is so fresh. She is excited that True has another friend in the crew and Malika will experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mother. "
