Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko Khale reunited with Daniel Gibson in sweet photos for this reason

It turns out that Keyshia Cole actually managed to raise a child along with her former spouse, Daniel "Boobie,quot; Gibson, as the singer's current boyfriend, Niko Khale, recently visited Instagram to share a new photo of Cole's first-born son's birthday party, Daniel Jr.

The performer of "Heaven Sent,quot; and Khale joined forces with Gibson and his girlfriend, Sinfony Rosales, to organize a surprise party for the boy, who turned ten on March 2.

As was evident from Khale's latest Instagram activity in the photo he shared, the birthday boy posed for the camera in the company of his parents, his partners, and his younger half-brother, Tobias Khale.

It seems everyone involved was excited for Daniel Jr.'s 10th birthday because Khale titled his post with the words "Late Post, but we were celebrating B-Day the entire week you heard! I'm glad we could get together and make you a day special "and I concluded by wishing him again,quot; Happy Birthday ".

In addition, Khale also shared a video clip of the celebration, in which his followers could see how Daniel Jr. was surprised by his numerous loved ones when entering his home.

It looks like the event was a huge success because the birthday boy updated his Instagram page with a new message saying that the surprise birthday party was all he wanted.

The singer also wrote a sweet message for her song saying, "I've had a couple of 'Tuff times' since you were born. My goal in life is that you NEVER KNOW WHEN THESE TIMES ARE, BUT one thing I will say about OUR CHILDREN is that They may not know it, but they may feel that something is happening. On this particular day of the first photo (2015), DJ took my forehead and kissed me. It was all I needed 🥰 in ALL MY UPS AND BASSES, I must say that YOU have made tufa times easier to face, Knowing that I will always have you! An AMAZING SON, with a gentle soul. #HAPPYBDayDJ I love you so much @daniel_gibsonjr. 🦋 "

Meanwhile, Cole and Gibson are reported to be on the verge of finally completing their divorce process.

Ad

The former spouses first brought the news of their separation in 2014, but it was not until 2017 when they presented themselves to officially end their marriage.



Post views:

0 0