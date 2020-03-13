Kevin Love Commits $ 100k to Cleveland Cavaliers Arena and Support Staff | NBA News

Home Sports Kevin Love Commits $ 100k to Cleveland Cavaliers Arena and Support Staff...

Kevin Love celebrates a basket against Detroit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love visited Twitter on Thursday to announce that he is donating $ 100,000 to help the organization's arena and support staff.

The announcement comes after the NBA suspended the regular season for the coronavirus outbreak, leaving support staff with a "sudden change in life," Love wrote.

"I am concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone feels," Love continued.

"Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon," Love wrote, playing in its twelfth season. "They affect individuals and society on many levels, and stigma and xenophobia are just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic."








The NBA indefinitely suspended the season on Wednesday night after news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old Love, who is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, is in the midst of a four-year, $ 120.4 million contract he signed last year.

