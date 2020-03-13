Kevin Hart throws playful jab at Dwayne Johnson for filming action scenes

%MINIFYHTMLbe44fa3191cfdb032de2a67d4a3087ea11% %MINIFYHTMLbe44fa3191cfdb032de2a67d4a3087ea12%

The star of & # 39; Ride Along & # 39; suggests that his & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; he's a coward, unlike him and other notorious action movie stars like Tom Cruise who have dangerous stunts in their movies.

Kevin Hart is throwing another playful jab at Dwayne "The rock"Johnson. By sharing a behind-the-scenes look at his preparation to film action scenes for his upcoming Quibi series"Die Hart"the comedian-turned-actor made fun of him"Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"co-star calling it" pu ** y ".

The one-minute clip posted on Instagram began with the 40-year-old man listening to Eric Appel's instructions on what the trick will be like. Standing behind him was his double Samuel Jaye Paul. "You know, the only people who do stunt tasks like this are the real deal. Me, Tom cruise, Harrison Ford… that's just to name a few, "he bragged." The rest of those guys are men. "

Without stopping there, the "Walk"The actor went on to name the retired WWE wrestler-turned-action man." Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson If they only knew, right? What the fuck, "he said as Appel and Paul followed his taunt. He titled the video post," The life of an & # 39; action star & # 39; ", with a note that said:" Stunt work on the set of my Series & # 39; Die Hart & # 39; ".

Many were not surprised by Hart's jab at Johnson. "Why did you know I was talking about Rock?" One wrote, while another admitted, "I knew you were going to mention Dwayne. Hahaha." Others were excited to see the two stars' pranks with a single script, "Just waiting for Rock's response." One in particular, however, couldn't help but notice the height difference between Hart and his double. "You would think they could have found a child actor to get the correct height," the fan joked.

This was not the first time Hart had teased his co-star and his best friend. Last Halloween, he recreated Johnson's throwback image. "This does not make me laugh."

To the playful post, Johnson replied, "You're a hole **. But I still love you. And I'm still laughing #brotherlylove #happyhalloween."