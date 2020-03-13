Kesha disputes defamation resolution with filing appeals

WENN / Instar

In February, the hit maker of & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; He was accused of defaming his former music producer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of raping Katy Perry in a series of tweets sent to Lady GaGa.

Ke $ ha He filed an appeal after losing a smear battle with his former music producer, Dr. Luke.

The pop star refuses to pay the $ 374,000 (£ 291,000) the puncher was ordered to pay and in new court documents, obtained by The Blast, he is asking higher court lawmakers to review the case and reverse order.

She was found responsible for slandering Dr. Luke last month, in a series of tweets sent to Lady Gaga, in which he accused the music magnate of raping Katy Perry. Perry testified under oath and made it clear that the story was not true.

Kesha's battle with Dr. Luke began in 2014, when she accused him of inflicting emotional distress, gender-based hate crimes, and discrimination. He also alleged that the producer was "sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally" abusive towards her.

He previously lost a court battle with the producer over a contract he signed with him earlier in his career.