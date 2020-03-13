Kenya Moore makes fans happy with a new clip of sweet baby Brooklyn Daly: "She's a walking doll!"

Kenya Moore brightened up her fans' day with a new clip featuring Brooklyn Daly. She shares all kinds of photos and clips on the girl's social media account, and fans couldn't be more excited.

They adore this girl and call her the happiest baby there is. Some fans have also been saying that Brookie should become a children's model as soon as possible due to her stunning looks.

Anyway, this is what Kenya shared on Brookie's social media account:

Someone posted this: ‘She is the prettiest 😍 continue to pray for you and your daughter, she is very blessed to have you 🙏🏾💕’ and a fan said: ‘She is so cute. It makes me want a little girl. "

Another follower exclaimed: ‘OMG! She is so adorable. What a lil cutie. I am very happy for you, Kenya, "and someone else shared:" I am beautiful Brooklyn! What kind of tea are we having? I love sleep or chamomile ☺️❤️ ’

Another sponsor posted: ‘She is so cute! Spill all the Baby️ BabyBrooklyn tea ’, and someone else posted this:‘ This beautiful girl always makes me smile ❤️ thanks for posting! ’

A fan said to Kenya: ‘She looks like a cute mini Wanda Sykes lilil Amazing! He also looks a lot like his dad. I can't believe I'm already walking! "

Another follower posted this: ‘Good morning princess, can I join you please? Blessings on you my dear, "and someone else said," You have the fingers of the most beautiful artist you miss @thebrooklyndaly. "

One fan wrote: "I love her bushy little one." She's a walking doll! "And another follower said," Awww, she's beautiful and smart! God bless her! @thebrooklyndaly @thekenyamoore ❤️ ’

The other day, Kenya made fans happy once again when she posted baby Brookie while bathing.

Fans loved that photo too.



