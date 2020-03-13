Kenya bans public events after first coronavirus case | Kenya News

%MINIFYHTML86831ee7d9ef0e44b780a2f56015ba1811% %MINIFYHTML86831ee7d9ef0e44b780a2f56015ba1812%

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the new coronavirus in a woman who had returned to the country from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.

Kenya, the richest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa and an important center for global companies and the United Nations, it is the eleventh country in the region to confirm a COVID-19 case, with a total of 39 reported cases.

Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's health minister, said at a press conference that the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious gatherings and "all events of great public nature."

He said schools would remain open but that all interschool events would be suspended.

Kagwe said the patient had been diagnosed in the laboratory of the government's national influenza center on the night of March 12, after traveling home through London on March 5.

The 27-year-old Kenyan is stable and her temperature has dropped to normal, the minister said.

"It cannot be released … until it turns negative."

The government has tracked most of the people with whom it has been in contact, including other passengers on the flight back home, and a government response team will monitor its temperatures for the next two weeks.

Cases reported in sub-Saharan Africa have been primarily in foreigners or locals who have traveled abroad, but concerns are mounting over the continent's ability to handle a possible rapid spread of a virus that has infected more than 128,000 and killed more than 4,700 worldwide.

Kenya, which relies on imports from China and other Asian countries, has begun to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with disruptions in the supply chain.

Kagwe warned merchants: "This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices."

Last month, Kenya Airways suspended flights to China and on Thursday added Rome and Geneva to the list of suspended destinations.

Tourism, a major source of foreign exchange and jobs for Kenya, has also begun to feel the impact of the turmoil caused by the outbreak, said Najib Balala, tourism minister.

"We are definitely going to be badly hit," Balala said at the same press conference, citing the impact of the virus on home markets like Europe and the United States.