Kelso runs behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns | Racing News

Monday's meeting in Kelso will take place behind closed doors on the advice of the Scottish government to delay the spread of the coronavirus by canceling the mass meetings.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined the planned measures north of the border after a Cobra meeting in London on Thursday, which confirmed that the UK is entering the delay phase to tackle the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not canceled the biggest sporting events so far, though the Premier League is suspended until April 4, with the Football League on hold until April 3 and the clash of the Six. Nations between Wales and Scotland were also suspended on Friday. .

The British Horse Racing Authority reiterated that it follows official government advice in allowing meetings in England and Wales to proceed normally for now.

A statement released on Friday afternoon said: "British careers continue to be in close contact with the UK Government and have been following their advice to continue business in the normal way, subject to public health guidance.

"We are aware of the decisions made by various sports today to suspend the games before any government decision comes into effect.

"Racing leaders are monitoring the situation daily and are currently considering a variety of options in this rapidly developing situation. Contingency plans are in place as needed.

"We are seeking further guidance from the Scottish government after its decision yesterday to ban outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people to protect the resilience of critical emergency services.

"Before receiving detailed advice from the Scottish Government, races at Kelso on Monday will be behind closed doors. The number of employees and participants will be below the Scottish Government's 500 figure for outdoor meetings."

In Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the immediate closure of schools and universities on Thursday, and the ban on outdoor events involving crowds of 500 or more, initially until March 29.

Horse Racing Ireland will therefore hold all closed door racing meetings in that time period, with strict restrictions on the number allowed on the track to care for their horses.

Kelso has two meetings next week, Monday and again the following Saturday, with Musselburgh also due to the race on Friday.