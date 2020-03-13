Keke Wyatt's ex-husband threatens to take her to court for holding their children & # 39; illegally & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812111% %MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812112%

On the fifth birthday of his daughter Ke & # 39; Yoshi, Michael Ford publishes an Instagram message in which he claims that the singer of & # 39; Nothing Avant & # 39; She has disobeyed the court order by not letting her see her children.

Up News Info –

Keke Wyatt and her ex-husband Michael Ford is likely to reject him in court for custody of their children. On Tuesday, March 10, which turned out to be the fifth birthday of his daughter Ke & # 39; Yoshi Bella, Michael took to Instagram to wish his little girl a happy birthday and express his feelings about not being able to see Ke & # 39; Yoshi already His couple. children because their ex is "illegally" withholding them from him.

"Today is bittersweet for me, since it's your fifth birthday Ke & # 39; Yoshi Bella …", he wrote along with a photo of the birthday girl when she was a baby. "It has been 18 months since the last time I saw your beautiful and energetic face in person and as bad as I want to see you, hug you, kiss you, fill you with love, affection and gifts that I cannot."

%MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812113% %MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812114%

Michael, who is an ordained minister, continued: "Unfortunately, someone who is disregarding a legal court order is illegally withholding me (along with my other babies) … God has allowed my strength, temperament, and patience. To be tried and tested However, I know that He is on the side of right and true, so the battle has already been won! "

%MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812115% %MINIFYHTML2c3b41a0efb21fdbecf0fed9f239812116%

Michael hinted that he would challenge Keke in court, adding: "I will see that person in court soon as a court date has been set, so expect Bella Daddy to come for your baby and we are definitely wasting sugar for your late birthday party! With love dad #itsabovemenow ".

<br />

Keke has not responded to Michael's claim. He posted a photo of his birthday cake on his own Instagram page Tuesday, as he also turned 38 that day.

<br />

Keke and Michael were married in 2010. They gave birth to their first child together, Ke & # 39; Yoshi, in early 2015. The couple separated in September 2017, while pregnant with their second child together. Keke gave birth to her son named Kendall Miguel in October 2017.