KB Home’s Villa Models Starting at $ 300 Attract Buyers Escaping Apartments

There are plenty of apartment dwellers looking into the new year wishing they could escape their world of rent for something at an affordable price they may own, exactly the profile of buyers who have quickly taken advantage of KB Home's new Villa designs. at Painted Prairie near DIA

KB Home’s Villa Collection is made up of semi-detached houses, sometimes called “single family homes,” that offer a huge leap in quality of life for anyone leaving an apartment.

At Painted Prairie, a planned community now open south of East 64th Avenue on Picadilly Road, they are wrapped in trails and amenities including an already visible 22-acre community park, with play areas, picnic tables, and a community garden; with an urban center planned to have a gym, shops and exclusive restaurants.

"These are buyers who definitely don't want a condo or apartment," says Randy Carpenter, division president for KB Home Colorado.

He adds that some of the early buyers have also targeted families moving or resizing old houses in nearby areas like Green Valley Ranch. Carpenter notes that KB Home's sales reps set the monthly costs for one of these for a buyer coming from an apartment along the DIA Freeway, and found that the cost was very similar to what he paid for the rental.

These start at $ 345,000, a real price that will get you air-conditioned, close to privacy and the KB Home power features already included.

You'll tour two model homes that have size and shine that sets them apart from typical attached home concepts, including a Cypress plan, which offers a choice of three or four bedrooms and 2-1 / 2 or 3-1 / 2 baths, 1,430 square feet of finished space and an attached two car garage. Basements are available as an option.

If you like the look of these, KB Home has a more spacious walnut design that's ready to go now, with three bedrooms plus a loft, a den on the main floor, showing 1,883 square feet of finished space, priced of $ 409,000.

If you have time to build a plan from scratch, KB Home can show you various sites available now that you are in that Painted Prairie Community Park, where you can customize your home using KB Home Studio and its professional design consultants to bring your ideas to life. .

The Painted Prairie location is attracting sales from nearby DIA flight crew members, as well as other airport and Gaylord Rockies Resort staff. The Fitzsimons / Anschutz Medical Campus is about 15 minutes away, and the nearby E-470 locates technology campuses at Interlocken in Broomfield or Meridian or Lone Tree, all in half an hour.

All plans are Energy Star certified.

To get to Painted Prairie, where KB Home also displays single-family layouts, take E. 56th East from Tower Road to Picadilly and turn north, or take E-470 to E. 64th and head west.

