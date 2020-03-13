Katie Holmes comforts Gayle King with cupcakes after Kobe Bryant interview backlash

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Sitting with Oprah Winfrey for 2020 Vision: Your Life, the CBS News journalist reveals & # 39; the kindness of strangers & # 39 ;, including Katie and Ivanka Trump, who helped her overcome the turmoil.

Katie Holmes has done Gayle KingIt's a better day with a simple favor. First "Dawson's torrent"Star was praised by" CBS This Morning "host for comforting her with a box of cupcakes as the latter dealt with backlash and death threats to mention Kobe BryantThe trial for sexual assault after his tragic death.

Revealing Holmes's sweet gesture was the King himself during an appearance in Oprah WinfreyVision 2020: his Life in Focus tour in Denver. "I had been outside, I came home, and there was a box of cupcakes on my kitchen counter, I love cupcakes," she recalled. "There was a box of cupcakes with a note and it said, 'Katie and Suri were thinking of you.'

"Now, I didn't even know that Katie Holmes knew where she lived, which means she had to find out, and that they came and left him," the 65-year-old continued. "I had to find someone to receive his email just so I could say, 'Thank you so much for doing it.'" He added that the cupcakes are "the kindness of strangers that I will never forget during that time."

Apparently Holmes was not the only kindly surprising king. During the talk, King revealed that Donald trumpHer daughter also approached her. "Ivanka TrumpIt's not like I'm hanging out in the White House, but Ivanka Trump came up to me to say, 'Are you okay? I'm sorry this is happening to you, "she said." I mean, I have to say, I was very touched. "

When asked if he had gone ahead, King said to Winfrey: "I have gone ahead. Is there a scab? Yes. But if I went ahead, I put on my game face and big pants … because I never lost sight of who I was, what I think I am and my intention. " She added: "It was certainly a learning curve and it was very painful. But I think sometimes you have to go through that."

On what he learned from the controversy, King further stated: "I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially … but I think humanity should always prevail." She elaborated on her statement: "We may disagree and you may be angry with me, but you cannot speak to me the way you spoke to me and threatened me."

King found himself under fire after he mentioned Bryant's rape allegations in 2003 during an interview with the former WNBA star. Lisa Leslie. Rappers Snoop dogg Y 50 cents they were among those who disagreed with his research. In February, he responded to the controversy via an Instagram video in which he stated, "Without my knowing, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. "