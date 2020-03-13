Kate Beckinsale recalls being reduced to tears by Harvey Weinstein's verbal abuse

%MINIFYHTML383a5b003e5f74ffa148f6909c45a75611% %MINIFYHTML383a5b003e5f74ffa148f6909c45a75612%

Hours after the disgraced producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, the & # 39; Serendipity & # 39; actress He shares his hope that he can initiate exposure of abuse of power in the industry.

Kate Beckinsale revealed a horrible encounter he had with Harvey Weinstein, when the dishonored producer allegedly launched into a dirty mouth attack after wearing a pantsuit for the premiere of "Serendipity."

Hours after the former movie tycoon was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, Kate turned to her Instagram account to publicize her own experiences with Weinstein.

Sharing photos of her and Weinstein at the premiere of the romantic comedy in 2001, Kate claimed that she had initially declined to attend as the event took place a few weeks after the September 11 terror attack in New York. But "Harvey insisted." After flying into town, the actress said she received a call from Weinstein asking if she wanted to bring her daughter, who was less than two years old at the time, for a play date with her daughter of similar age.

"I showed up and immediately called her babysitter to take the babies to another room to play," she continued. "I went to go with them and she said 'No, wait here'. The moment the door closed, she started screaming 'stupid, damn, you ruined my premiere'. No He had no idea what he was talking about and he started shaking. He said, 'If I'm throwing a red carpet, you put on a tight dress, you shake your a ** shake your t ** s, you don't get off. fucking lesbian you're a stupid f ** king c ** t. "

Recalling the shock of the verbal attack "made her burst into tears," Kate added that she tried to explain her reasons for the set turned off, to which Weinstein is said to have replied, "I don't care, it's my f ** real premiere and if I want p ** s and on the red carpet, that's what I get. "

"Screaming. Livid. I managed to get me and my son out of there and yes, that was one of the many experiences I had so there was no recourse, and it does not fall under a serious crime," he continued.

Concluding her post, Kate added that it was "a great relief" to hear that Weinstein had been sentenced to prison.

"Hearing that he has been in prison for 23 years is a great relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope it will be a deterrent to that kind of behavior in this and any other industry." He wrote, "Having said that, crimes that are not crimes, inhuman intimidation, and covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse, no matter who you tell (and said), these too must go away. I hope and pray for that we as an industry can begin to ban all abuses of power and expose and eliminate them, for all genders, forever. "