Kate Beckinsale criticizes Troll accusing her of "being a victim" after sharing the Harvey Weinstein story

The & # 39; Underworld & # 39; actress She also responds to multiple hate comments she receives after revealing that the convicted movie producer verbally abused her for looking like a lesbian.

Kate Beckinsale She refused to be undermined for sharing her experience of being verbally abused by Harvey Weinstein. Shortly after dating the story, the "Underworld"Beauty was accused of" being a victim, "but wasted no time in striking back at the online troll.

The 46-year-old actress initially told her story in celebration of the 23-year prison sentence given to the film's producer for his rape and sexual assault. "These photos were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5, 2001," their publication began on Wednesday, March 11. "We all refused to go because holding a premiere a few weeks after September 11 with the city still smoking seemed like the most callous, deaf and disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted."

"The moment the door closed, he started screaming 'stupid, fuck C ** T, you C ** T you screwed up my premiere'. I had no idea what he was talking about and I started shaking" director ex-wife Len Wiseman continued. "He said, 'If I'm pulling a red carpet you wear a tight dress, you shake your a ** shake your t ** s you don't get off like a fucking lesbian, stupid fu * * ing c ** t. & # 39; "

Responding to the "Love friendship"The revelation of the star, an Instagram user expressed his apparent disapproval in the comment section." "The worst thing is that women are victims … or the Coronavirus," wrote the troll. You're worse. "

The 26-year-old star hit a troll.

The & # 39; Underworld & # 39; actress responded to the backlash.

That wasn't the only bad comment Beckinsale responded to. When an enemy said: "I prefer to listen to the poor victims, the true heroes who had the guts to testify. Somehow, a successful star who tells her stories does not do it for me," the actress replied, noting: "you can have both xx ".

Another internet user criticized her.

Beckinsale defended himself.

"The widow"Star also responded with a statement that said," Because I was not sexually assaulted. This is a different topic that I really think needs to be addressed as it is not limited to Harvey. I think you should rethink what is really unpleasant here, "after one user said," I am a woman and I have been there, but when multiple tone occurs with a person, it is not abuse, it is a negotiation, u give it to your body for fame in return. "