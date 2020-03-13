Kanye West shakes up $ 600,000 lawsuit from Japanese fabric supplier

%MINIFYHTML60b890bd8c9b46180c4fae0dc3163c6d11% %MINIFYHTML60b890bd8c9b46180c4fae0dc3163c6d12%

Toki Sen-I Co. officials are no longer interested in bringing the hit maker & # 39; Strongest & # 39; in court over charges that the rapper and his label Yeezy owed them product fees.

Kanye West He has dodged a court showdown with the heads of a Japanese fabric company: They have dismissed a $ 600,000 (£ 466,000) lawsuit against the rapper.

Toki Sen-I Co. officials have informed lawmakers in the US. USA They are no longer interested in bringing the "strongest" puncher to trial, according to The Blast.

The heads of the fabric company, who worked with Kanye and his company on the production of Yeezy slippers, claim he left them tall and dry with huge debt after placing a large order for various fleece fabric materials in July 2018. , and without covering costs.

The Toki Sen-I bosses asked for a down payment, but continued without one, convinced that Kanye would pay. He did not do it.

The rap star responded, accusing the company of failing to deliver a quality product.

"The plaintiff never delivered the allegedly contracted product, and Yeezy Apparel allegedly did not pay the full price for that undelivered product," said his company's counterclaim. "Despite being a basic intercompany trade dispute, the plaintiff unnecessarily inflates this case in a 4-charge complaint under tort and contractual theories, including the unsubstantiated famous Yeezy Apparel member (Mr. West)."

Kanye demanded that the entire lawsuit be dismissed.