Kandi Burruss and Tammy Rivera flaunt amazing outfits

Kandi Burruss was very supportive of Tammy Rivera and attended her recent party. She shared some new photos from the event, and fans are drooling over the ladies' outfits. Check them out below.

‘My girl's new show @ charliesangelll & @ wakaflocka airs tonight at 10pm on @wetv! Be sure to tune in! "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone asked, "Are you the angel of the night in the masked singer ?!" And another follower posted this: "I know it's you in the masked singer. I caught that voice your first words."

Another fan posted: Boots Loving Ken Do Boots and Tammy's White Outfit. You guys are killing him, "and someone else wrote," I love boots. "@Kandi can't wait for the meeting! #Rhoa #rhoareunion."

Another follower posted this: "I know it's you in the masked singer … Girl, you have a sound like no one else!"

One fan posted, "Not to mention the wrestling grandmothers, I know it's OLG LOL."

One fan wrote: ‘Gurl you rock 🤩 @ kandi, you are so amazing for the support! I feel like you are always showing support for others. Clearly how one treats others means inner beauty! "And someone else said," I hope you know that we know you are the angel of the night in the masked singer. 🤗 ’

One commenter posted: "I don't know how you have the time, but I know you are the night angel in the masked singer." 🔥😍 ’

A follower wrote: ‘@kandi, you think you're so skilled! You are the angel of the night in The MaskedSinger! I know your voice anywhere. ♥ ️ ’

Kenya Moore also attended that event, and fans were happy to know that Kandi and Kenya are friends.

Someone said, "I am very happy that you have always been a friend to Kenya. Friendships work best if the 'friend' part is reciprocal."

Apart from this, Kandi is living her best life with her family.



