Kajol, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra at Devi's hit party

Afternoon, we have seen several Bollywood projects and the digital space based on female characters. While this might be a rare thing a few years ago, it now seems normal and thank goodness for that. Devi, a short film written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee, takes that to a higher level as it introduces some of Bollywood's most popular female stars together. With characters like Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Devi tells the story of a group of women from different walks of life who are grouped together in one thing: the As they were raped last night, Devi producers Niranjan Iyenger and Ryan Stephen held a special party to celebrate the response the movie has gotten online so far.

In addition to Kajol, some of the other cast members from films like Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama, and Shivani Raghuvanshi came to the hit party. Kajol's close friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Geeta Kapur also made an appearance.

Check out the images below.